PC vs SEC Final: And The Winner Of SA20 2023 League is...

Sunrisers Eastern Capetown was the inaugural winner of the SA20 league. In the close final battle, Surisers Eastern Capetown beat Pretoria Capitals by four wickets.

Batting first, Pretoria Capitals bowled out for just 135, losing their stride in the second half as Roelof van der Merwe's 4/31 performance precipitated a collapse. What a show the 38-year-old put on on the big stage. He set it up, and Rossington ended the game with the bat during the powerplay. He stormed to 50 in 22 balls, putting the Sunrisers so far ahead of the pace that they were able to coast home despite a late hiccup. Nortje's introduction was a tad late, with 46 runs being scored by the time he came on to bowl. He and Rashid bowled superbly, but they simply did not have enough runs.

Match Result:

Pretoria Capitals 135/10 (19.3 ov)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape 137/6 (16.2 ov)

Pretoria Capitals Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Kusal Mendis - 3.6 ov), 2-33 (Philip Salt - 4.1 ov), 3-64 (Rilee Rossouw - 6.6 ov), 4-66 (Theunis de Bruyn - 7.3 ov), 5-101 (Colin Ingram - 14.3 ov), 6-113 (Jimmy Neesham - 16.2 ov), 7-127 (Eathan Bosch - 17.5 ov), 8-127 (Migael Pretorius - 17.6 ov), 9-127 (Wayne Parnell - 18.1 ov), 10-135 (Adil Rashid - 19.3 ov)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Temba Bavuma - 1.2 ov), 2-78 (Jordan Hermann - 6.4 ov), 3-103 (Adam Rossington - 10.1 ov), 4-113 (Aiden Markram - 12.3 ov), 5-121 (Jordan Cox - 13.2 ov), 6-126 (Tristan Stubbs - 15.3 ov)