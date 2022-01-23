Paytm West Indies’ Tour of India: BCCI Changes Match Venues

BCCI made revisions to the West Indies tour of India on Saturday, taking into account the country's growing Covid-19 situation. From February 6 to 20, the West Indies will play three ODIs and three T20Is, with the number of venues reduced from six to two.

ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while the three T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The BCCI had initially picked Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram as the Venus for the ODI and T20I series.

"Three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while three Twenty-Twenty Internationals (T20Is) will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The decision to confine the series to two locations rather than six, as previously stated, was made to reduce biosecurity concerns by reducing travel and movement of teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders "According to a statement issued by the BCCI on Saturday.

India is currently playing an ODI series in South Africa. On Sunday, the last ODI will be played in Cape Town. After losing the Test series, the visitors have already given South Africa a comfortable 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the South Africa series owing to a hamstring injury, is expected to return for the West Indies limited-overs series.