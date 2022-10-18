Pawan Sherawat Injury Update: Tamil Thalaivas Captain Likely To Return In Second Leg Of Pro Kabaddi 2022

The Tamil Thaliavs team suffered a major blow at the start of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season. The most expensive player in PKL 2022, Pawan Sehrawat, who was signed by Thalaivas for a whopping 2.26 crore in prize money, injured his knees in Thalaivas' inaugural game against Gujarat Giants and has been out since.

However, his injury did not cost the team the match. In the match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates, which took place on Monday at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Tamil Thalaivas won 33-32. Himanshu the Raider scored 11 points, while Narender added nine points that were very important. With that win, the Tamil Thalaivas opened their account in the Pro Kabaddi League.

So far, the Tamil Thalaivas have played four matches, in which the Tamil Thalaivas team won one match, lost two matches, and tied one match. With 10 points, Tamil Thalaivas is in eighth place.

After the match, Tamil Thalaivas coach J Udaya spoke about Pawan Sherawat's comeback. He said that he was hopeful of seeing him return for the second leg. No confirmation on the extent of the injury, but Pawan is keeping in touch with the players and motivating them via phone calls.