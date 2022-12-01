Pawan Sehrawat Is Back For Pro Kabaddi 2022, There’s aTwist

The Tamil Thalaivas are doing quite well in the Pro Kabaddi League this season. Despite losing games at the start of the league rounds, Tamil Thalaivas players recovered and stand in fifth place. Despite the absence of the team's prominent players, Pawan Sherawat and Sagar Rathee, due to injury, the team's players have demonstrated their ability in recent matches.

In the last match, Tamil Thalaivas played against Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad. Both teams scored points in turn. The rivalry was fierce between these two teams. At the end of the game, the score was 37-37 for both teams. The game ended in a tie.

Tamil Thalaivas was in fifth place with 53 points prior to this match; they are now in fifth place with 56 points. Similarly, Dabang Delhi, which was in sixth place with 51 points, is now in sixth place with 54 points. The Tamil Thalaivas will take on the Telugu Titans on Saturday, December 3rd, at 8:30 p.m. in Hyderabad.

According to Indian Express Tamil, rider Pawan Sherawat will return to the Pro Kabaddi League. However, as he was injured and ruled out of the league, he will play the role of commentator in the next match. There were also reports that Pawan Sherawat might join the Tamil Thalivas expert team as the group stages were nearing an end.

