Paris Olympics: Weightlifting Likely to Lose Olympic Status

Weightlifting is under threat of being dropped from the 2024 Olympics in Paris due to long-term drug allegations and governance difficulties. This means Mirabai Chanu's goal of earning a gold medal for India in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics may never come true.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) overwhelmingly accepted a proposal on August 9 at its end-of-Games meeting to give the executive board the ability to suspend any sport from the Olympics without the requirement for permission from the Session.

Based on sources, the Olympic charter was changed to empower the IOC executive board to eliminate a sport if its governing body refuses to follow the board's regulations or "acts in a way likely to damage the name of the Olympic movement."

IOC vice president John Coates, a close supporter of IOC President Thomas Bach, addressed the necessity for new regulations to the membership, saying, "In the recent past, the IOC has been confronted with situations generating severe concerns regarding the administration of some international federations."

These charter revisions might signal the end of weightlifting, a sport that has long been linked with the Olympic Games and has been embroiled in drug scandals. The International Weightlifting Federation has been repeatedly cautioned that rapid reforms are required to avert drug and corruption problems.