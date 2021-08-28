Paralympics 2020: TT Player Bhavina Patel Enters Finals, India Ensures Silver Medal

Paddler Bhavina Patel created history by winning the Paralympics 2020 semi-final. She defeated China's Miao Zhang in five sets in the second women's singles semi-final -class 4.

Bhavina will face China's Zhou Ying in the gold medal match tomorrow (August 29). In a hard-fought match, Bhavina beat Miao Zhang 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8. She was defeated 7-11 in the opening game by the Chinese, who dominated the proceedings at first before rallying back in the second game.

Miao Zhang entered the women's singles class 4 semi-final as the favorite, with an 11-0 head-to-head record versus the Indian. However, Bhavina, who has had a fantastic campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, brought her A-game in the semis to defeat the Chinese.

Bhavina has been India's first Paralympic table tennis player to win a silver medal. She has already shown herself as a giant killer in the competition, defeating world No. 2 Borislava Rankovic and world No. 3 Miao Zhang in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

The Indian paddler will now be vying for a gold medal when she faces Zhou Ying in the women's singles-class 4 table tennis final on Sunday.