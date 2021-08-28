Paralympics 2020: PM Modi Congratulates Paddler Bhavina Patel, Cheers For Gold Medal Match

Bhavina Patel created history by becoming the first Indian to reach the final of a Paralympic table tennis event with a 3-2 triumph against China's Miao Zhang in the semi-final match.

In a 34-minute semifinal match, Patel, 34, defeated her world No. 3 Chinese opponent 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, and 11-8. The whole nation is praising Bhavina Patel for her efforts and cheering her for the gold medal match.

Prime minister Narender Modi took to Twitter and congratulated Bhavina Patel. "Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You played excellently. The entire nation is praying for your success and will be cheering for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your accomplishments inspire the entire nation. # Paralympics, " Modi tweeted.

The entire nation is praying for your success and will be cheering for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your accomplishments inspire the entire nation.

Sports Minister, Anurag Thakura and the Sports Authority of India were also congratulated Bhavina Patel

Our champ @BhavinaPatel6 makes it to the final and we could not be happier!!



Bhavina will take on #CHN Ying Zhou in the Gold medal match tomorrow, 29 August at 7:15 AM (IST)



Stay tuned & continue to cheer her on

Go Bhavina ! Great game, now for the finale! https://t.co/5Ygn3Q6qb1 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 28, 2021

After the game, Bhavina Patel said, "It is a big achievement. Everyone says defeating China is tough. Today I have proved nothing is impossible. "

On August 29 (Sunday), she will compete against world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the gold medal match.