Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana and Akash Add Silver To India's Tally

In the ongoing Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup, Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana, and Akash won silver in the Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1 event.

Akash was the only Indian to qualify for the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 finals. He eventually placed fifth with a score of 159.4 points. Singhraj and Narwal finished ninth and tenth in the qualification round, respectively. The top eight scorers advance to the final round.

Deepender Singh, Rahul Jakhar, Rubina Francis, and Akash will compete in the P5 Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 event on Friday. So far, India has secured three gold medals and two silver medals.

