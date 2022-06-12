Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Avani Lekhara Wins 2nd Gold

Avani Lekhara won gold in the R8-Women's 50m 3P SH1 event at the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022. This is her second gold medal from this tournament.

"Very emotional as I bring home the 2nd Gold Medal of this #WorldCup in the 50M 3P event with a score of 458.3. Couldn’t be happier!," tweeted Avani

Avani Lekhara, the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, set a world record score of 250.6 in the Women's 10m Air Rifle and qualified for the Paris Paralympics 2024. The 20-year-old shooter shattered her previous world record of 249.6.

Aside from her, para rifle shooter Srihari Devaraddi won gold in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 with a shot total of 253.1 in the final, defeating Slovenia's Tirsek F by 0.5 points.

On day five, India won four medals. with that India's medal tally goes to 12 including 6 gold, five silver and one bronze.