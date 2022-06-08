Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Avani Lekhara, Sriharsha Devaraddi Win Gold, Secure Place in 2024 Paralympics

A brilliant start for the Indian shooters in the Para Shooting World Cup 2022, which is being held in Chateauroux, France. So far, Avani Lekhara and Srihari Devaraddi have won gold medals and secured their berths for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Tokyo Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara won gold in the R2-women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. She became the first Indian paralympic shooter to win a spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympics with her victory. The 20-year-old won gold with a score of 250.6, breaking her previous world record of 249.6. Emilia Babska of Poland took silver with a total score of 247.6, while Anna Normann of Sweden took bronze with a score of 225.6.

After winning gold in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 at the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup in France on Tuesday, Srihari Devaraddi became the second Indian to earn a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Devaraddi shot a total of 253.1 in the final to win gold by 0.5 points over Slovenia's Tirsek F. De La Forest of France took bronze with a score of 230.3.

Pm Modi congratulated both the shooters. "May you keep scaling newer heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes," PM Modi congratulated the young shooter Avani Lekhara

Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for this historic accomplishment. May you keep scaling newer heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes. https://t.co/V5jb5AMzlV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2022

"Proud of Sriharsha Devaraddi for winning the Gold. His determination is truly motivating. Best wishes for his future endeavors," said Modi