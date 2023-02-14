Palak Kohli Gets New Nutrition Sponsor

Bengaluru: Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition India, is partnering with the world’s No.3 para-badminton athlete, Palak Kohli as a nutrition sponsor.

Kohli’s exceptional athletic skills, positive spirit, and unwavering determination embody the values of Herbalife Nutrition and represent the brand's mission of empowering people to lead active and fulfilling lives.

Palak has established a strong name in the world of sports, winning numerous accolades and titles in Para-Badminton. Despite facing several challenges and obstacles in her journey, she continues to inspire others with her incredible resilience and commitment to the sport.

With more than 150 sponsored teams and athletes around the world, Herbalife Nutrition has a proven track record of working with athletes, using the science and innovation within its products and the support and knowledge of its experts to help them optimize their performance.

Currently, Palak Kohli is world no.3 in Women's doubles SL3–SU5 in para-badminton in the BWF (Badminton World Federation) rankings. She was the youngest para-badminton athlete in the world and the first and only para-badminton athlete from India to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics in three events - singles, doubles & mixed doubles - finishing 4th in mixed doubles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Palak Kohli to the Herbalife Nutrition family,” said Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Herbalife Nutrition India. “Her dedication to the sport and her belief in the importance of good nutrition makes her an ideal partner for our brand. We look forward to working with her to support her sporting ambitions and furthering our mission of raising awareness of the importance of good nutrition and a healthy active lifestyle.”

“I am excited and honored to partner with Herbalife Nutrition India as my nutrition sponsor and be part of a team of sporting legends who share the same passion,” said Palak Kohli. “It’s great to be associated with a brand committed to helping sportspeople of all levels reach their full potential through good nutrition. I believe that this association with Herbalife Nutrition India will help me deliver my best performance and inspire others to live a healthy and active lifestyle.”

In India, Palak Kohli is the sixth Indian athlete and the first para-athlete to join the Herbalife Nutrition family. She follows in the footsteps of fellow Indian sporting legends, Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, Lakshya Sen, Manika Batra, and Smriti Mandhana.