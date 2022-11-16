PAKW vs IREW T20I: Ireland Registers Majestic Win Against Pakistan, Clinch Series 2-1

Ireland women claimed a historic victory over Pakistan in the three-match T20I series. Ireland's opening player Gaby Lewis hit 71 off 46 deliveries in the last T20I, leading to winning the series 2-1.

Batting first, Ireland set a massive total of 167/4 in the last T20I on Wednesday, riding on a 110-run opening stand between Lewis and Amy Hunter, who smashed 40 off 35 deliveries. Orla Prendergast also contributed significantly, scoring 37 runs off 23 deliveries after coming in at No. 3.

Chasing the target, Pakistan needed a strong start to knock down the score, but they lost wickets early on. Top-order hitter Javeria Khan batted a courageous 50 off 37 deliveries, but she didn't have enough help from the other batsmen, and Pakistan was eventually bowled out for 133.

This victory will boost Ireland's players' confidence ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, which begins in February of next year. Ireland is in Group B with Pakistan, which also includes powerful sides like India, England, and the West Indies.

