Pakistan Waiting For New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, Here's Why

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that if New Zealand fails to overcome Afghanistan in their last Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021, concerns would be raised. The outcome of the New Zealand-Afghanistan match will determine Team India's future in the competition.

If Afghanistan defeats New Zealand, India has a chance to finish second in Group 2 and go to the semi-finals. However, if New Zealand defeats Afghanistan, India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign would be ended before they even hit the field in their last Super 12 game against Namibia on Sunday (November 07)

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Akhtar stated that he prefers to avoid controversy, but that questions will be raised if New Zealand loses against Afghanistan on Sunday. In response to rumours of match-fixing, Akhtar stated that it will be difficult to control what is said on social media if New Zealand loses, giving India an edge in the competition.

Also Read: Stop This Nonsense, Says Harbhajan on India's T20 World Cup Fixing Allegation

"Many issues will be raised if New Zealand loses to Afghanistan. Let me tell you ahead of time that many questions will be posted. I'm afraid it'll become another trending topic on social media. I don't want to go into further conflicts, and I don't want to discuss these issues, but the feelings of Pakistanis in New Zealand are too strong "In the video, Akhtar stated.

"I think New Zealand is a better squad than Afghanistan," he continued. "God forbid, if they don't win, there will be an issue, no one will be able to control what's being said on social media."

If Afghanistan is to qualify, they must defeat New Zealand by a large margin and hope that India loses against Namibia or wins by a small margin, leaving the Kohli-led team trailing in net run rate.