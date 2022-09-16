Pakistan Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Pakistan Cricket Board has announced its 15-member team for the T20 World Cup 2022, which is slated to begin in October. Babar Azam will lead the team and Shadab Khan has been named as his deputy.

Shan Masood has been included in the squad for the first time, alongside fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Fakhar Zaman, who struggled in the Asia Cup, has been demoted to the reserves list.

Before the World Cup, the team will play a T20I tri-series in Christchurch from October 7-14, with Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Reserve Players:

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.