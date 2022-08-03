Pakistan Squad For Asia Cup 2022: Check Full Team List

Pakistan has announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 and the 16-man squad for the Netherlands. The Asia Cup 2022 is slated to begin on August 27 and end on September 11. Babar Azam will lead the team, and Shadab Khan will be named as deputy.

Hasan Ali has not been selected for the ODIs against the Netherlands and the Asia Cup in 2022. Fast bowler Naseem Shah has replaced Hasan Ali in both teams.

"We only made changes that were absolutely essential. We selected our best available players after discussing with the captain and head coach", said chief selector Muhammad Wasim.

Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup 2022:

Babar Azam (c). Shadab Khan (VC), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhaar Ahmed, Khusdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir