Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Tops ICC T20 Rankings

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's two half-centuries in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 have helped him overcome England's Dawid Malan and capture the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings batsman.

Babar's 834 rating points maintain him 36 points ahead of Dawid Malan, although his career-high is 896 rating points, which he earned after hitting 65 against England in Cardiff on May 5, 2019. Malan has held the top spot since November 29th of last year.

Virat Kohli dropped one spot and finished fifth with 714 points.KL Rahul also dropped one spot, finishing eighth with 678 points.

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka has topped the bowling statistics for the first time in his career following two consecutive three-wicket hauls against South Africa and England. He succeeds South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi, who had held the top spot since April 10 of this year.

The top four bowlers in the rankings are all wrist spinners, with England's Adil Rashid passing Afghanistan's Rashid Khan for the third position with a career-high 730 rating points. Anrich Nortje of South Africa is a fast bowler who has risen quickly, climbing 18 places to seventh place.

Mohammad Nabi has surpassed Shakib Al Hasan at the top of the all-rounders' list with 271 rating points.

Surprisingly, Indian bowlers and all-rounders were not on this rankings list.