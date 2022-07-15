Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Sends Heartful Message To Virat Kohli, Deets Inside

Virat Kohli has been facing rough days since the IPL 2021 season and hasn't scored a century since 2019. In the second ODI, which India lost by 100 runs at Lord's after losing the first one due to a groin injury, Kohli scored just 16 runs. After scoring 1 and 11 in the T20I series and failing in the postponed fifth Test, the right-hander has now gone 77 consecutive international innings without reaching three figures.

After getting out at 16, Kohli's form has again been talked about in cricketing circles. Babar Azam has extended his support to the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli.

Babar Azam took to Twitter and wrote that "This too shall pass. Stay Strong #ViratKohli"

Also Read: APL 2022 Qualifier, Eliminator Teams and Schedule

Reece Topley's 6 for 24 highlighted a strong England bowling effort in a series-leveling 100-run triumph despite defending a small total in the second ODI.