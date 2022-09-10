Pakistan or Sri Lanka Who Will Win Asia Cup 2022?

Asia Cup 2022 has come to its final stage. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have reached the finals and they will face off against each other on September 11. As a strong team, Pakistan has started its Asia Cup 2022 campaign. Even though Pakistan started their Asia Cup 2022 journey with a defeat against India, they bounced back and entered the super 4. In the crucial super 4 match, Pakistan defeated India in the crucial super 4 match and qualified for the finals. However, in the last game of the super 4, Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, with fewer expectations, Sri Lanka entered the Asia Cup 2022 but won all their matches so far in the tournament and entered the finals.

Now, in the final match, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet once again. All expectations are on the Sri Lanka team, but the Pakistan team is also too hard to defeat.

Head-to-Head records in the Asia Cup:

So far, both teams have played 16 matches. In that, Pakistan won 11 and Sri Lanka won 5.

Match Prediction

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, and Babar Azam were star batters for Pakistan. In the Asia Cup 2022, Naseem Shah destroyed the opponent's batting lineup with the bowl. On the other hand, Pathuma Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Dasun Shanaka were the hitters for the Sri Lanka team.

As per Google predictions, Pakistan has 62% of the winning chances while Sri Lanka has 38 %. However, in the T20 format, a single over can change the match.