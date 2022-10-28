Pakistan Officially Qualifies to Enter Karachi Airport: Memes Flood Twitter After PAK loses To ZIM

Pakistan suffered their second consecutive defeat at the ongoing ICC T20 World 2022, falling short by one run while chasing Zimbabwe's total of 130 runs. Pakistan needed three runs off the last ball to win but only got one run, sparking joyous celebrations in the Zimbabwe camp.

After losing its opening match to India, Pakistan is in a terrible position in the tournament and requires a string of results to go their way if they are to advance to the next stage. The majority of these calculations are based on Pakistan winning their remaining three matches with a high net run rate.

On the hand, Twitterati trolled the Pakistan team after defeating Zimbabwe. A section of people trolled that Pakistan team successfully land at Karachi airport and a few users wrote that the Pakistan team is out of T20 World Cup 2022

Here are the reactions:

