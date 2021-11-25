Pakistan Murdabad Chants Heard During Ind Vs NZ Kanpur Test

On day one of the first Test match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur, fans chanted "Pakistan Murdabad." Even though not in large numbers, there was a loud audience on the opening day of the Kanpur Test.

During the first half-hour of India's innings, spectators attempted to encourage the players with chants such as "Jeetega bhai Jeetega, India jeetega." Among this, one fan yelled "Pakistan Murdabad," with a few others adding "Murdabad Murdabad."

Later, supporters could be heard chanting "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Vande Mataram" to express their devotion to India.

At the end of day one, India scored 258 for four wickets in 84 overs. Earlier, India's stand-in captain, Ajinkya Rahane, won the toss and chose to bat first. The hosts have got off to a decent start after deciding to bat first. Despite losing the first wicket Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill led the way and finished his half-century.

In his maiden Test match, Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant knock and scored 75* runs off 136 balls. Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja (50*) made an unbeaten 113-run partnership.