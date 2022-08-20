Pakistan To Host Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Will India Participate?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its Future Tours Program (FTP) from 2023 to 2027. Pakistan will host the Asia Cup 2023 (in 50-over format) and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. If this happens the first question is whether India will participate or not.

For more than a decade, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral match. Pakistan last visited India in the 2012-13 season, when they played three ODIs and two T20s. The Indian cricket team last visited Pakistan in 2008, when the PCB hosted the Asia Cup.

With Pakistan set to host two major tournaments, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be in a pickle. The 2023 Asia Cup will be played in a 50-over format, as it will precede the 2023 World Cup, which will be hosted by India.

"During the four-year period, the PCB has scheduled approximately 238 days of international cricket, including 27 ICC World Test Championship fixtures (13 at home and 14 away), 47 One-Day Internationals (26 at home and 21 at home), and 56 Twenty20 Internationals" (27 home and 29 away). These include matches in the ACC 50-over Asia Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy, both of which will be held in Pakistan in 2023 and 2025, respectively," the PCB said in a statement.

Team India will face Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. The two arch-rivals will meet for the first time since the T20 World Cup in 2021.