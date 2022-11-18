Hardik Pandya has been named India's captain for the three-match T20I series in New Zealand, which begins on Friday, November 18 in Wellington. After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul were rested for the tour, the all-rounder was chosen, as captain.

After India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, cricket experts say that Hardik Pandya will be the new T20I captain. Following those comments former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt reacted and said the argument over whether Hardik Pandya should be India's new T20I captain is premature. Such doubts, he claims, would not have arisen if Rohit Sharma had scored runs during Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

"I'm not sure who sees him as captain or who is viewing such dreams." He possesses skills and has achieved success in the IPL. However, Rohit Sharma has been successful in the IPL five to six times. People would not be talking about making this change at the top if he had performed well in a couple of matches (in the T20 World Cup 2022)."

"Only one captain has won the World Cup; the other captains' have all lost. Will you replace the captains of all 11 teams after the World Cup?" he added

