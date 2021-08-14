Pakistan Cricketer kamran Akmal Trolled For Misspelling Independence day; Check Reactions

Aug 14, 2021, 17:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal was trolled on social media after wishing his people a happy Independence Day on Saturday (August 14). Kamran took Twitter to wish followers a happy Independence Day, but he misspelled the word "Independence."

Interestingly, this was not Kamran's first time being trolled over a spelling error, as he has made several mistakes in the past.

The mistake was caught by Twitterati, and they reacted to it.

Here is Kamran's tweet:

Twitterati Reactions:

