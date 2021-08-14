Pakistan Cricketer kamran Akmal Trolled For Misspelling Independence day; Check Reactions
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal was trolled on social media after wishing his people a happy Independence Day on Saturday (August 14). Kamran took Twitter to wish followers a happy Independence Day, but he misspelled the word "Independence."
Interestingly, this was not Kamran's first time being trolled over a spelling error, as he has made several mistakes in the past.
The mistake was caught by Twitterati, and they reacted to it.
Here is Kamran's tweet:
— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) August 13, 2021
Twitterati Reactions:
Respect for you brother, you the only person taking revenge from British for what they did to our country by doing same to their language
— Scar (@Scar3rd) August 13, 2021
English to akmal😸😸😹 pic.twitter.com/tZRlkjge86
— NITISH (@treatyof_paris7) August 13, 2021
Respect for you brother, you the only person taking revenge from British for what they did to our country by doing same to their language
— Scar (@Scar3rd) August 13, 2021
Kamran akmal school teacher pic.twitter.com/TSfuDo8xGN
— THUG1 (@1thugone) August 14, 2021