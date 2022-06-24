Pakistan Cricket Board To Challenge Proposed IPL Extended Window, Deets Inside

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to contest the planned two-and-a-half-month extension of the Indian Premier League window.

The issue will be discussed at the upcoming ICC conference, according to PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

"There has been no announcement or decision on expanding the IPL period yet." I plan to speak about this topic at the ICC meeting, "Raja stated at a press conference on Friday.

"My argument is clear: if there is any trend in global cricket that indicates we are being short-changed, we will dispute it forcefully and say our point clearly at the ICC," he added.

The PCB's move to challenge the decision comes just weeks after BCCI secretary Jay Shah told in an exclusive interview that the Indian board will be given a longer window for the IPL in the ICC's next FTP cycle, which will run from 2024 to 2031.