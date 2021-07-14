Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Fastest Cricketer in History to Reach 14 ODI Hundreds

Babar Azam, the Pakistan skipper, has been the fastest cricketer in history to reach 14 ODI hundreds. In the process, he has overtaken a number of great cricketers, including Virat Kohli. Currently, Azam and Kohli are frequently compared. The 25-year-old lacks the consistency of King Kohli, but he is quickly catching up.

Kohli took 103 innings to hit 14 centuries. However, Babar was far faster, taking only 81 innings. This achievement was accomplished by Azam against England in the third One-Day International.

England led a stunning victory and 3-0 series sweep in the final ODI against Pakistan at Edgbaston. In the third ODI against England, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam played a brilliant knock and scored 158 which helps Pakistan to score 331/9. However, Pakistan lost the match as England chased a 331 total by three wickets.