Pakistan Bowler Warns Team India Ahead of T20 WC

India and Pakistan will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Field (MCG), and Haris Rauf said that he has already begun preparations for how to bowl against the arch-rivals on his "home ground."

The encounter between India and Pakistan is usually fraught with tension. I was under a lot of strain at the World Cup last year. But in the last two Asia Cup matches, I didn't feel much of it since I knew I simply had to give it my all. " Rauf said.

Rauf plays for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League and will rely on his BBL expertise to dismiss Indian hitters in the T20 World Cup opener on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On Wednesday, Pakistan seized a 3-2 series lead in the seven-match T20I series. Speaking at the press conference, he said, "They won't be able to simply play me if I offer my all. I'm quite excited about the forthcoming World Cup match since it will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is my home field because I play for the Melbourne Stars, and I am familiar with the circumstances. I've already begun thinking about how I'll bowl against India, "he stated."

