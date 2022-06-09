PAK vs WI: Babar Azam Wins Heart With His Gestures, Deets Inside

Pakistan captain Babar Azam knows how to win hearts with his batting skills and heartfelt gestures. Azam gave his Player of the Match award to Khushdil Shah, who scored a thrilling 23-ball 41* to take his side home in the final over.

Azam scored 107 runs off 103 balls to keep the home team's hopes alive after the West Indies had taken control of the game. His efforts were commendable as he led the innings after the team's opener, Fakhar Zaman, was out early. Babar's partnership with Imam-ul-Haq enabled Pakistan to score some early runs before the latter was caught by Akeal Hosein.

Meanwhile, it was Khushdil Shah who put the finishing touches on Pakistan's victory in the thrilling contest. "Excellent finish from Khushdil. You have to take it deep so there is less pressure on the finishers," Babar Azam praised Khushdil Shah after the match.

"I tried to take the situation seriously. For the past two years, I've been working on my hitting. The coaching camp over the last 10-12 days has been beneficial. During this time, the coaches have been extremely helpful. "I was waiting for the ball to come into my zone," Khushdil explained after receiving the award.

