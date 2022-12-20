PAK vs ENG Test: Netizens Troll Babar Azam After England Clean Sweep Pakistan

England won the Test series at Karachi. Pakistan, the host country, lost the third and final Test of the series by an innings and eight wickets. Through this, England has accomplished a clean sweep in the three-match Test series. This is the first clean sweep in a Test series played in Pakistan. Pakistan set England a goal of 167 runs to win the Karachi Test, which they met in the morning session on the final day of the match.

Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett were at the crease and finished the game for England. England bowled Pakistan out for 216 before chasing down 170 in 28.1 overs, despite Babar Azam's fifty in the second innings. It all started on the opening day of the series in Rawalpindi, when England scored over 500 runs and Pakistan found the 'Bazball' strategy too hot to handle.

Babar was Pakistan's top scorer in the series with 348 runs, which included a hundred and three fifties, but the skipper's selection and tactics on the field have been questioned as the home team appeared flat, not being able to counter England's aggressiveness in any of the three Tests. It was Pakistan's first-ever series sweep in three or more Tests at home. Babar also registered an unwanted record, becoming the country's first skipper to lose four consecutive Tests. After the whitewash, Babar Azam is trolling on social media.

