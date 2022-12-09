PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan Bowler Abrar Ahmed’s Spectacular Innings On Debut

ENG vs PAK: The English cricket team, captained by Ben Stokes, is playing against Pakistan and aiming to win the Test series. England leads the series 1-0. Pakistan, on the other side, has entered the field despite Haris Rauf's injury and is striving to keep themselves and the series alive.

In the second Test match, Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first. They were incredibly dominant with the bat in the first match, but things changed dramatically for them. Pakistan debutant Abrar Ahmed has been spectacular with the ball.

Abrar has grabbed the crucial wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Harry Brook in his maiden match for Pakistan. Abrar became the 13th Pakistani bowler to record a five-wicket haul on his Test debut.

England dominated the first Test thanks to centuries from Crawley, Duckett, Pope, and Brook, but Abrar restrained them and caught England by surprise in the second match.

