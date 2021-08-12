Our Winning Scores Will Grow if Indian Sportswomen Get Professional Coaching: PV Sindhu

Bridgestone India brand ambassador Padma Bhushan PV Sindhu visited the company’s headquarters and plant in Pune on August 11. This was her first visit to the plant after her historic win at the Tokyo Olympics, making her the only women athlete to win medals in two back-to-back Olympics. PV Sindhu became Bridgestone India’s first brand ambassador in 2017. During her visit, she interacted and spoke with employees all of whom have been her ardent fans and well-wishers.

“Bridgestone India is committed towards women in sports. Three of the four of our brand ambassadors are women. We are also focused on sponsoring training and currently, thirty-two athletes are benefiting from Bridgestone-sponsored training under renowned coaches. We are confident that these athletes will also bring laurels to the country,” said Parag Satpute-Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

“I am honored to be associated with Bridgestone India and particularly to be the organization’s first brand ambassador. Bridgestone has a strong sports lineage which is also strengthened with their Worldwide Olympic Partnership and their commitment to furthering the cause of Indian sports. Women representation in sports and the winning scores can increase if Indian sportswomen get the opportunity of professional coaching and I am glad that Bridgestone is working towards that end,” said Padma Bhushan PV Sindhu.