One More Failure For Pant, Another Opportunity Denied To Sanju Samson: Shashi Tharoor

Sanju Samson was not selected for Wednesday's third and final ODI against New Zealand. While it got Twitter buzzing, Rishabh Pant's inability to get going again fueled calls for Samson's selection. Pant's scored 10 runs off 16 balls in the third and final match.

Not just fans, but politician Shashi Tharoor, who is a big cricket lover, believes that not playing Samson was a mistake. While recommending that Pant take a break, Tharoor believes Samson has missed another chance and would now have to wait for the IPL to exhibit his potential.

In his series of tweets, Shashi Tharoor tweeted that "One more failure for Pant, who clearly needs a break from white-ball cricket. One more opportunity denied to @IamSanjuSamson who now has to wait for the @IPL to show that he’s one of the best too-order bats in India. #IndvsNZ "

"Pant has done well at No. 4, so it is important to back him," says @VVSLaxman281. He's a good player out of form who's failed in ten of his last 11 innings; Samson averages 66 in ODIs, has made runs in all his last five matches & is on the bench. Go figure. @IamSanjuSamson," tweeted Shashi Tharoor.

