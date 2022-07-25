Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Alleges Harassment by Boxing Federation of India

Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain has alleged mental harassment by the authorities in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Lovlina said one of her coaches has been denied entry to the Commonwealth Games Village while another one has been sent home.

Lovlina Borgohain took to social media to share details of the alleged mistreatment that she has been subject to, saying it has heavily affected her training for the Commonwealth Games. Notably, Lovlina won the trails held by the Boxing Federation of India in June to book a berth in the 70kg category for the CWG in Birmingham.

Lovlina said her training has been impacted just 8 days ahead of her event at the Commonwealth Games.

"Today with great sorrow I want to reveal that harassment is going on with me. The coaches who helped me win the Olympic medal were removed which hindered my training process. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late," Lovlina said in a tweet.

