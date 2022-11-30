PT Usha Becomes First Woman President of India Olympic Association

NEW DELHI: Former athlete and Olympian P T Usha was elected unopposed as the President of the Indian Olympic Association, IOA. She was the lone contender and was elected after no other nominations were filed till the deadline on Sunday. The elections were due to be held in the month of December.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, congratulated the former athlete on her election.

Congratulations to legendary Golden Girl, Smt. P T Usha on being elected as the President of Indian Olympic Association. I also congratulate all the sporting heroes of our country on becoming the office bearers of the prestigious IOA! Nation is proud of them ! pic.twitter.com/LSHHdmMy9H — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 27, 2022

Usha is also the first woman to occupy the top job at IOA in its 95-year history and she is also the first Olympic winner and international medalist to take over the top post.

Born in Kuttali, Kozhikode, Kerala, PT Usha has been associated with Indian athletics since 1979. She has won 4 Asian gold medals and 7 Silver medals and is called the "Queen of Indian track and field". On 6 July 2022, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

