NZ vs PAK: Babar Azam Helps Pakistan Beat New Zealand
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hits an unbeaten 79 to lead his team to a six-wicket win against New Zealand in the second T20I of the current tri-nations series on Saturday in Christchurch (October 7). This is Pakistan's second consecutive victory on successive days. Pakistan won the match with six wickets and ten balls remaining after chasing 148.
After restricting New Zealand to 147 for eight, Pakistan lost Rizwan early for 4 from 12 balls, then Shan Masood went out for a duck three deliveries later. Shadab Khan and Babar rebuild the innings with their 61-run stand. Shadab was out for 34 from 22 balls, but Babar kept going, smashing 11 boundaries in his unbroken 53-ball 79 to help Pakistan reach the mark with 10 balls to spare.
After Babar led the team home, his fans rejoiced on Twitter, hailing him as a GOAT
Here are the reactions:
KING for a Reason...#BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/kENhpMGzzb
— Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) October 8, 2022
Babar Azam is a 🐐. What a chase by him. An absolute masterclass from Babar today. Congratulations to all of you. #PakvsNz #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/qzAHM8G6bR
— Naalain Muhammad (@CivilEngr5607) October 8, 2022
@babarazam258
Its better than Drugs #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/LlQa0tR68B
— Malik Rashid Wains (@MalikRashidWai1) October 8, 2022
I like to think this is Babar Azam breathing fire pic.twitter.com/pOaag0oPGR
— adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) October 8, 2022