NZ-A vs IND-A: Telugu State Players Selected In Squad

Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) has announced the India A squad against New Zealand A on Wednesday. Priyanka Panchal will lead the team for the three four-day matches.

Panchal has been a frequent player for the India A teams and also toured South Africa with the India senior Test team earlier this year.

Hyderabadi youngster Tilak Varma has also been recognised for his consistent efforts at the domestic level as well as in the Indian Premier League. Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat has also been called up.

The first class matches are scheduled to begin on September 1, which will be held in Bengaluru, and the ODI series is slated to begin from September 22 to 27. According to the BCCI statement, the India A ODI squad will be announced later

India A Squad:

Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla