NZ vs BAN First Test: Netizens Turn Kyle Jamieson And Mominul Haque's Picture Into a Meme
Kyle Jamieson, one of the tallest cricketers, has gone famous on Twitter after a photo of him with Bangladesh batsman Mominul Haque went viral. The picture was taken during the ongoing first Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.
On Day 2, Jamieson was noticeably dissatisfied as the umpire denied his Leg Before Wicket (LBW) appeal. The Bangladesh hitter stood close to the Kiwi fast bowler and stared him in the eyes.
Mominul is 5 feet 3 inches tall, whereas Jamieson is 6 feet 8 inches tall. The Twitterati turned the picture into memes.
Here are the reactions:
Bangladesh is now in a good position at the end of Day 2. In response to New Zealand's first-innings total of 328 runs, they scored 175/2.