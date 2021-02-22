Novak Djokovic Wins Australian Open 2021 After Defeating Daniil Medvedev

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win his 18th Grand Slam title and 9th trophy at Melbourne Park. The No. 1, Djokovic has won the trophy three years in a row at Melbourne Park.

He has won six of the last 10 major tournaments overall and his total of 18 Slams moves him within two of the men’s record of 20 shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The No. 4-seeded Medvedev was trying to gain his first Grand Slam title on Sunday. But Djokovic’s strong serving and baseline excellence pushed him to win Russian’s 20-match winning streak.

Medvedev also had won his past 12 matches against Top 10 opponents.

Novak Djokovic remains the king of Melbourne Park after sealing his third consecutive Australian Open title and ninth overall as the world No 1 outclassed Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-2 6-2 in Melbourne on Sunday.

"It wasn't easy, it was very challenging on many different levels especially the Covid-19 times, but I think (organizers) should be proud of themselves for what they have put together and allowed everyone to come to Australia and be standing here.

With his ninth title, the 33-year-old becomes, only the second man after Nadal in Paris to win a major more than eight times.