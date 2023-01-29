Novak Djokovic Wins 10th Australian Open Title

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, winning his 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall.

Djokovic also matched Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam total of 22, the most in men's singles play during the Open Era. Djokovic has returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings with this victory, and his winning streak at the hard-court tournament continued.

After being denied entry to the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the nation for not being immunised against COVID-19, the 35-year-old has made an extraordinary recovery.

Djokovic's 10th championship in Australia adds to his incredible list. His 22 major titles, which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the US Open, and two from the French Open, tie him for the most in tennis history with Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023

