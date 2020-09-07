World number one Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open on Sunday for hitting an official with a ball during his fourth round match in Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

In frustration, Novak hit a ball in the direction of the female official and it struck her in the throat. He rushed over to check her whether she was fine or not. After some time, she got up and walked off the court. A lengthy discussion took place between the Novak and tournament referee. Finally, the umpire declared that Carreno Busta had won by default.

HOLY CRAP. Djokovic defaulted after he inadvertently hits a ball and strikes a line judge in the neck. She had to leave. pic.twitter.com/BECdydrKFw

— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 6, 2020

After John McEnroe and Stefan Koubek, Novak Djokovic is the third player in Grand Slam history to be disqualified out of a men's singles tournament.

The Serbian star did not attend the post-match press conference. After being disqualified from the US Open for hitting an official with a ball, Novak Djokovic has issued an apology.

He took to his Instagram and released a statement that reads, "This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy."

He further added that, "As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the US Open tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry."