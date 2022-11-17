Not Star Sports and Sony Sports, This Channel Will Live Telecast IND - NZ Series

India will begin a six-match tour against New Zealand on Friday, November 18. Two teams will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of two weeks. The first Twenty20 International match will be played on Friday at 12:00 p.m. in Wellington, New Zealand.

Amazon Prime has the official digital rights to stream India vs New Zealand match. The game will be broadcast live on the Amazon Prime mobile app and website. Now, fans will be able to watch the first T20I between New Zealand and India online as well as on television.

The match between Men in Blue and Black Caps will be broadcast on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports). It will be available on DD Sports on DD Free Dish and all other Dish Networks.

India vs New Zealand Schedule:

1st T20I: November 18 at Wellington

2nd T20I: November 20 at Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I: November 22 at Napier

The T20I matches will start at 12:00 PM IST

Ist ODI: November 25 at Auckland

2nd ODI: November 27 at Hamilton

3rd ODI: November 30 at Christchurch

Three ODI matches will start at 7:00 AM IST

India's T20I Team:

Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India’s ODI Team:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

