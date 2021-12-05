Not Shubman Gill, Sachin's Daughter Sara Tendulkar's Real Date Will Shock you

Sara Tendulkar, the eldest daughter of the great batter Sachin Tendulkar, is undeniably loved and respected throughout India, and Sara is often in the spotlight.

Sara has managed to stay in the limelight for all the right reasons, and her iconic father has also played a significant role in this. Sara has a large social media fan base, and her followers go crazy every time she shares a video or photo on Instagram.

Sara's recent Instagram story, as usual, is breaking the internet and has gone viral. Sara's most recent post included a shot of herself holding hands with her date.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Secures Silver Medal At BWF World Tour Finals

There were some rumours that Indian batsman Shubhamn Gill and Sara Tendulkar were dating. If you think that Sara went on a date with Shubhman Gill, then it is wrong. Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story is about singer Kanika Kapoor. Their friendship has made headlines on multiple occasions, and they frequently comment on one another's pictures.