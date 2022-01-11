Not Shreyas Iyer, This Mumbai Indians Player Could Captain Ahmedabad IPL Team

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to be held in February. As the days are getting closer, franchises are busy roping in the players. The franchises were doing the groundwork to build a strong team.

The two new franchises have to select their three players by January 31. So the two teams were getting ready to finalize their players. The Lucknow team made a social media entrance and had to announce their players. The Ahmedabad franchise will officially get BCCI clearance and receive a Letter of Intent from the board. With this, the Ahmedabad team also started roping the players.

Based on sources, team head coach Ashish Nehra and mentor Gray Kirsten have been confirmed so far, but the franchise is still looking for a captain. Earlier, there were reports that Shreyas Iyer would be the captain of the Ahmedabad team, but based on sources, the franchise is showing interest in Hardik Pandya.

According to reports, the Ahmedabad franchise wants to include Sunrisers Hyderabad and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, as well as Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan, in their team.