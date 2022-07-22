Not Sachin Tendulkar Or Dhoni, Leicester Ground To Be Named After This Cricketer's Name

India recently completed a successful tour to England. India won the T20I and ODI series and went on to draw the rest of the series 2-2, which was quite an accomplishment. The men in blue also won the one-day international and Twenty20 series against England.

Now, the latest news is that the Leicester Cricket Ground has been renamed after Indian cricket star Sunil Gavaskar. Sunil Gavaskar is now the first Indian cricketer to attain such a feat.

Congratulations to India’s global cricket ambassador, the living Legend and Marathi Manus, Sunil Gavaskar, for being the first Indian cricketer to have a ground named after him in Kentucky (US), Zanzibar (Tanzania), and now Leicester (England).

Truly proud of him#SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/o7GaCeAREY — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) July 22, 2022

Notably, Sunil Gavaskar already has stadiums named after him in the United States and Tanzania. Gavaskar played 125 Tests and 108 One-Day Internationals for India. In his career, he scored 13,214 runs, including 72 fifties and 35 tonnes. The world cup champion is also the first hitter in Test cricket history to reach the 10,000-run mark. He averaged above 50 in Test cricket at a period when hitters were unable to protect themselves with helmets.