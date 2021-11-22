Not Ronaldo or Messi, This Footballer is Richest Soccer Star in The World

Football is one of the most loved games in the world. People are crazy about a few footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among others. It is not uncommon to see fans stalk their favourite soccer srtars on social media platforms. A known fact is that Ronaldo and Messi earn millions with their football skills on the field. Everyone thinks that Ronaldo and Messi are the richest footballers in the world. But do you know that neither Ronaldo nor Messi are in that league of richest footballers? Yes, you read that right. For the unversed, Faiq Bolkiah, a former Chelsea and Leicester City academy player, is the world's richest footballer.

Faiq is part of the Brunei international squad and the nephew of Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei, who has a net worth of USD 17.5 billion. Despite his wealth, Faiq pursued his passion of becoming a professional footballer. Faiq was born in Los Angeles, California, and attended Bradfield College in Berkshire, England, for his education. Faiq joined Southampton's junior programme in 2009 to pursue his dream of playing football. Faiq was initially approached by Arsenal in 2013, and after a year with the Gunners, he joined with Chelsea. Faiq is presently under contract with Maritimo, a Portuguese top-flight club.