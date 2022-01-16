Not Rohit Sharma, Legendary Cricketer Backs This Player For Test Captain

On Saturday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced his decision to quit the Test leadership as well. While the news has shocked the cricketing world, there is one huge issue that has to be answered: Who will be the next captain of Team India in Tests? Sunil Gavaskar, the renowned Indian cricketer, believes Rishabh Pant to captain the squad in the longest format.

Speaking with India Today, Sunil Gavaskar said, "If it were up to me, I would make Rishabh Pant the next test captain".

"I believe Rishabh Pant's attitude of responsibility will enable him to score many more of the fantastic hundred he scored at Newlands."

"That's exactly what I'm saying. When Nari Contractor was wounded, Tiger Pataudi took over as captain at the age of 21. Everyone knows what happened after that. He adapted to the role of a captain like a duck to water. Based on what we've seen with Rishabh Pant as the captain of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, I feel he has the capacity to lead Indian cricket forward and make it a really interesting side to watch, "Gavaskar continued.

Virat Kohli captained Team India in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them, the most ever by an Indian captain. Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh have won more Test matches as captain than Kohli. Kohli took charge of the team for the first time in a Test match against Australia in 2014.