This Is Not MS Dhoni's Last IPL, Here's Proof

MS Dhoni spoke about his retirement rumors on Friday and stated that he would return strong next year. He also stated that it would be unfair not to thank the Chennai fans.

Before CSK's final IPL game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals, toss presenter Ian Bishop questioned Dhoni if he would be back next year.

"Definitely." It's a simple reason why it would be unjust to not play in Chennai and express gratitude. Mumbai is one city where I have a lot of love and emotion as a team and as an individual. However, it would be unkind to CSK fans. And, perhaps, next year, there will be a possibility for the teams to travel, so it will be a thank you to all the different areas where we will be playing games at different venues, "the CSK captain responded.

Whether it will be my final year or not is a big issue since we can't really forecast anything two years down the road, but I will absolutely be trying hard to come back.