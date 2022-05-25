Not Everything is Misleading Like Your Birthdate: Amit Mishra to Shahid Afridi

Former India spinner Amit Mishra gave a fitting reply to Shahid Afridi's recent tweet on Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

Malik plead guilty earlier this month to all charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a terror funding case. The Delhi High Court is expected to issue its decision on Wednesday (May 25).

On May 10, Malik informed the court that he would not be challenging the NIA's accusations against him. Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising money for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA, as well as sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (conspiracy to perform a terrorist act), were filed against him

Now, Shahid Afridi tweeted that, "India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir’s struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders."

Shahid Afridi has been trolling for his latest tweet. Indian Cricketer Amit Mishra also gave a reply to the Shahid Afridi.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction To Arjun IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians

His tweet reads, "Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate." Here is the tweet.