Not Any Experienced Franchise, This Debutante Team With Not A Single Loss Could Win IPL 2022

In their first season of IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans have created a mark and turned the audience on their side. The fans were impressed by Hardik Pandya's winning celebrations with his colleagues and the team's outstanding success, winning all three games. So far, they are the only undefeated team in a competition that has seen past winners fail to make an impression. Hardik Pandya's leadership has been excellent, and his squad has been shown to be well-balanced.

Their next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11. Sunrisers Hyderabad also bounced back and defeated the former champions, Chennai Super Kings, in their last match. In Gujarat Titans' last encounter against Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans player Rahul Tewatia changed the game and won the match.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Amit Mishra Age Jibe at CSK Provokes MS Dhoni Fans

Based on reports, Gujarat Titans attracted a larger audience and people are placing bets on Gujarat Titans. Typically, people prefer to bet more on MI, CSK, RR, DC, and RCB. the season with low expectations, the Gujarat Titans team has become the fans' favorites.