Not Anupama Parameshwaran, Jasprit Bumrah Getting Married To This Girl: Check Her Name, Wedding Date

Speculations about Jasprit Bumrah's marriage have been doing the rounds on social media ever since he was relieved from international duty for the fourth Test against England.

Reports suggest that the bowler could also be left out from the ODI squad and will only return to action during IPL 2021.

While some sources said that Bumrah is indeed getting married, there has been no news about who the bride is. Some fans are speculating that it is Sanjana Ganesan while others think it could be Premam actress Anupama Parameswaran. Twitterati Think Jasprit Bumrah is Set To Marry Sanjana Ganesan in a Private Ceremony.

Sanjana Ganesan is a Star Sports presenter and model. She was a 2014 Miss India finalist and also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7 before taking up a career as a sports anchor. Apart from hosting sports show for Star Sports, Sanjana is also linked with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and hosts the team’s weekly show ‘Knights Club’.

Fans think she is Jasprit Bumrah’s bride to be. Many have congratulated Sanjana and Bumrah on their speculative upcoming wedding although neither the couple nor their families have confirmed anything. However, the couple is due to get married on March 14, 2021, as per various sources.

There still isn’t any official confirmation from the respective individuals' families, or close ones though. Nevertheless, there are reports out there that suggest the star couple will have a wedding at an undisclosed venue in Goa on March 14. It is also being said that close friends and families are the ones that will be attending Jasprit Bumrah marriage with Sanjana Ganesan.

