Norway's Women Handball Players Penalised For Rejecting Bikini Uniform

The Norway women's beach handball team had to face a penalty of 1,500 euros for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms in a European championship match in Bulgaria.

As per reports, the European Handball Federation (EHFdisciplinary)'s commission dealt with "a matter of improper attire" since the shorts were "not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations stipulated in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the game."

The Norwegian Handball Federation (NHF) expressed its pride in the women for standing up to the much-maligned and divisive regulations on social media. The rule has been a source of contention for the NHF since 2006.

The European Handball Federation penalised the players each with 150 euros. The penalty will be paid by NHF.

"We at NHF are cheering for you and supporting you. We will continue to work together to alter the attire rules so that gamers can play in any clothes they like, "the Federation wrote on Instagram.

The women's handball team purposefully wore shorts and disobeyed the uniform requirement in order to bring attention to the issue and the gender disparities that female athletes face.